ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State University Crime Stats for April 2022

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU
04/21/2022
13:38 		03/10/2022 12:00
04/15/2022 12:00 		Identity Theft 042200037-
Pending 		Anniston Off
04/19/2022
20:10 		04/19/2022 20:10
04/19/2022 23:01 		Arrest- Giving False Information, Attempting to Elude, Illegal Possession
of a Firearm 		042200034-1 Sparkman Hall On
04/19/2022
20:10 		04/19/2022 20:10
04/19/2022 23:02 		Possession of Marijuana 042200033-
Closed 		Sparkman Hall On
04/18/2022
16:53 		03/10/2022 12:00
04/18/2022 16:53 		Identity Theft 042200029-
Pending 		Jacksonville Off
04/18/2022
14:34 		03/15/2022 12:00
04/18/2022 14:35 		Identity Theft 042200027-
Pending 		Jacksonville Off
04/15/2022
20:32 		04/15/2022 20:32
04/15/2022 21:37 		Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 042200023-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On
04/10/2022
19:28 		03/15/2022 12:00
04/10/2022 19:28 		Theft of Property 042200014-
Pending 		Patterson Hall On
04/09/2022
12:20 		04/08/2022 11:44
04/09/2022 01:41 		Theft of Property 042200012-
Pending 		Fitzpatrick Hall On
04/07/2022
12:30 		04/07/2022 12:30
04/07/2022 12:30 		Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle 042200010-
Closed 		Brewer Hall Parking Lot On
04/06/2022
17:14 		04/06/2022 11:00
04/06/2022 18:26 		Harassment 042200009-
Pending 		Meehan Hall On
04/06/2022
17:14 		04/06/2022 15:30
04/06/2022 17:14 		Harassment 042200008-
Pending 		Meehan Hall On
04/05/2022
18:36 		04/05/2022 18:30
04/05/2022 19:00 		Possession of Marijuana 042200006-
Closed 		Logan Hall On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCABb_0fPmLliZ00

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Fitzpatrick, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Marijuana#The Jeanne Clery Act
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Center Point 16-year-old

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama woman investigating attack mauled to death by dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her dogs mauled to death a veteran public health employee investigating an earlier attack. Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 17-year Alabama Department of Public Health employee, died Friday while attempting to contact the dogs’ owner in a rural area south of Red Bay, near the Mississippi state line, AL.com reported.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur police identify victim, suspect in deadly Saturday morning shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide. Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man arrested following double homicide

A Pisgah man is being held in the Jackson County Jail on murder charges following the deaths of two men Saturday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with Jackson County and DeKalb County responded to a reported shooting Saturday about 2:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 354. Though the report was initially thought to be located in DeKalb County, it was later determined to have happened in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

OPD: Ozark man arrested for abandoning a child at a hotel

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been arrested after police say he abandoned a child at a hotel in Ozark. Ozark Police received a call from a hotel in Ozark that a child was running around the hotel and that the parent was not there. Police later...
OZARK, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy