Jacksonville State University Crime Stats for April 2022
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
| 04/21/2022
13:38
| 03/10/2022 12:00
04/15/2022 12:00
|Identity Theft
| 042200037-
Pending
|Anniston
|Off
| 04/19/2022
20:10
| 04/19/2022 20:10
04/19/2022 23:01
| Arrest- Giving False Information, Attempting to Elude, Illegal Possession
of a Firearm
|042200034-1
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 04/19/2022
20:10
| 04/19/2022 20:10
04/19/2022 23:02
|Possession of Marijuana
| 042200033-
Closed
|Sparkman Hall
|On
| 04/18/2022
16:53
| 03/10/2022 12:00
04/18/2022 16:53
|Identity Theft
| 042200029-
Pending
|Jacksonville
|Off
| 04/18/2022
14:34
| 03/15/2022 12:00
04/18/2022 14:35
|Identity Theft
| 042200027-
Pending
|Jacksonville
|Off
| 04/15/2022
20:32
| 04/15/2022 20:32
04/15/2022 21:37
|Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
| 042200023-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 04/10/2022
19:28
| 03/15/2022 12:00
04/10/2022 19:28
|Theft of Property
| 042200014-
Pending
|Patterson Hall
|On
| 04/09/2022
12:20
| 04/08/2022 11:44
04/09/2022 01:41
|Theft of Property
| 042200012-
Pending
|Fitzpatrick Hall
|On
| 04/07/2022
12:30
| 04/07/2022 12:30
04/07/2022 12:30
|Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
| 042200010-
Closed
|Brewer Hall Parking Lot
|On
| 04/06/2022
17:14
| 04/06/2022 11:00
04/06/2022 18:26
|Harassment
| 042200009-
Pending
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 04/06/2022
17:14
| 04/06/2022 15:30
04/06/2022 17:14
|Harassment
| 042200008-
Pending
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 04/05/2022
18:36
| 04/05/2022 18:30
04/05/2022 19:00
|Possession of Marijuana
| 042200006-
Closed
|Logan Hall
|On
