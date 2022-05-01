Man dies after West Valley City stabbing

One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times in West Valley City Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. police received a report of a man with several stab wounds at an apartment complex near 4100 South and 4000 West after he had knocked on the door of an apartment asking for help.

The man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he later died from his wounds. His identity has not been released.

Police say this is an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate.

Later the same evening, two men were found in critical condition with one reportedly being stabbed and the other shot .