Man dies after West Valley City stabbing

By Stephen Romney
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times in West Valley City Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. police received a report of a man with several stab wounds at an apartment complex near 4100 South and 4000 West after he had knocked on the door of an apartment asking for help.

The man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he later died from his wounds. His identity has not been released.

Police say this is an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate.

Later the same evening, two men were found in critical condition with one reportedly being stabbed and the other shot .

Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

