ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

D'Angelo Russell 'not at all' OK with Game 6 benching as future with Wolves is in question

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVZDo_0fPmKmhv00
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

D'Angelo Russell was upset about being kept on the bench during the closing minutes of Friday’s Game 6 loss, writes Chris Hine of The Star-Tribune. With their season on the line, the Timberwolves opted to trust reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin instead of Russell.

It was a tough way to end the series for Russell, and when asked if he was OK with coach Chris Finch’s decision, he responded, “No. Not at all.” Russell had seven points and four turnovers in Game 6 and averaged 12 PPG and shot 33% throughout the series.

“We still think the fit is great,” Finch said of Russell. “His skill set, his playmaking, all that stuff hasn’t changed. We’ve just got to figure out maybe some different sets or structures that kind of accentuate those things too. I could’ve done a better job of trying to get him into the series a little bit more with some plays for him maybe off the ball.”

The poor series came at an unfortunate time for Russell, who will be eligible for a four-year extension starting in July that could pay him more than $40M per season. Hine believes it’s unlikely the Wolves will make that offer, and he questions Russell’s future with the team, especially now that Gersson Rosas, who brought him to Minnesota, is no longer with the organization.

“I don’t like to speak on that,” Russell said when asked about the extension. “It kind of comes back to haunt you a lot of the times. There’s nothing more that I can do to showcase my worth or the number that I’m looking for or anything like that. I would just rather not entertain myself with that until the time comes.”

There’s more from Minnesota:

  • The Wolves should commit to McLaughlin rather than Russell and should consider bringing back Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones in free agency, argues Jim Souhan of The Star-Tribune. Jones played his first four seasons in Minnesota before signing with Memphis in 2019.
  • The team had to be impressed by its two youngest players, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, who both shined in their first playoff tests, states Jerry Zgoda of The Star-Tribune. After the Game 6 elimination, Edwards invited his teammates to train with him this summer, and McDaniels said he’ll spend part of the offseason working out with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. “The best path for us still is our internal growth, which is the exciting part with Jaden and Ant and the performances they can leave the season on,” Finch said.
  • Finch supports a permanent role for executive vice president Sachin Gupta, who has been running the team since Rosas was fired in September, Hine adds in a separate story.

Comments / 23

Related
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons, Rich Paul meet with Nets' leadership

Nets guard Ben Simmons and agent Rich Paul met with team leadership, including general manager Sean Marks, on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). As Wojnarowski explains, the goal of the meeting was to determine how the two sides will continue to address the “physical and mental hurdles” that must be cleared to get Simmons back on the court. During the sitdown, Simmons reiterated his desire to play for the Nets, tweets Wojnarowski.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sachin Gupta
Person
Jordan Mclaughlin
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Tyus Jones
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James & LaMelo Ball Want The Same Head Coach: Report

Following the NBA regular season, a plethora of teams decided to fire their coaches after lackluster seasons. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and a whole host of others. The Hornets and Lakers are certainly the biggest stories as some believe those teams grossly underachieved. The Lakers were especially a shock to NBA fans as they couldn't even make the play-in round despite having guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Game 6#Timberwolves#Basketball#Sports#The Star Tribune#Ppg
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant put on his cape Tuesday night, rescuing his team from almost certain doom if they were to lose both home games to start their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Morant scored the Grizzlies’ final 15 points in Game 2 to wind up with 47 points in a 106-101 win, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point playoff games before the age of 23.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
The Spun

Report: ESPN Reaches Extension With Prominent Announcer

ESPN is retaining one of its most prominent announcers. The Worldwide Leader is extending Dave Pasch for another three years. Pasch is well known for his work alongside Bill Walton during college basketball broadcasts. His ability to still maintain some sense of control during Walton's infamous rants has been well documented.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala out at least one week with neck injury

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday due to left cervical disc (neck) injury, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic. According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN (Twitter link), Iguodala will be reevaluated in one week, which means he’ll also be unavailable for Games 6 and 7 of the first round, if they’re necessary. He would also miss at least Game 1 in the second round, assuming the Warriors advance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Nets PG Ben Simmons to have back surgery

The Brooklyn Nets announced point guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery to relieve pain from a herniated disc. "After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the Nets' release said. "The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy