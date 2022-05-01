ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

At Least 1 Person Dies In Overnight Crash On IDL

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash along the IDL near...

www.news9.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS DFW

Denton man among 3 Oklahoma meteorology students killed after chasing storm

TONKAWA, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students, including one from Denton, were killed in a crash when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma late Friday, according to a crash report. The students were travelling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas, officials confirmed.Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned in Tonkawa, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the report said.The vehicle went off, then back onto the interstate where it was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer rig, according to the OHP.A statement released by OU said: "The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community."The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, the OHP said.The report said it was raining at the time of the crash and the roadway was wet.
TONKAWA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In NW OKC Crash

A Monday morning accident near Northwest 10th and County Line in Oklahoma City has been confirmed as fatal. According to authorities on scene, a car was driving and began to hydroplane, which caused the vehicle to go into oncoming traffic. The car was then hit on the driver's side by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

