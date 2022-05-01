ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

May Sizzles at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwHGw_0fPmKiB100

FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its May schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, and two outdoor cooking classes – one focused on game, the other on fish.

The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

May class schedule …

May 3-5: Basic Rod Building Workshop, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 4: Taking Stock of North Carolina’s Trout Fishery (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

May 6: Kayak Fishing Classroom (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

May 7: Kayak Fishing Outing, Lake Rim, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 7: Game and Outdoor Cooking Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 10: A Bear Goes Fishing Adventure, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cub scouts only.

May 11: Topwater Bass Basics, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

May 11: Basic Fly-Casting Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.

May 13: Family Fishing Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

May 17: Family Fishing Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

May 18: Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

May 19 – 20: Introductory Fishing for Adults, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 21: Fish Preparation & Cooker Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 24: A Bear Goes Fishing Adventure, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cub scouts only.

May 24 – 25: Boater’s Basic Weather & Forecasting Seminar, 6 to 9 p.m.

May 26 – 27: Bass Eat…Shiners Camp, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 12 to 15.

May 26: Intermediate Fly-tying Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Shriners sell 2,000-plus fish plates

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Shriners Club baited the community with its annual spring fish fry on Wednesday, and area residents took that bait hook, line and sinker as more than 2,000 plates were sold during the day-long event. “We’re very happy with how things went,” said Phillip Little,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayak Fishing#Fishing License#Volunteers#Wildlife Commission#Trout Fishery Lrb#Cub
Fox News

North Carolina parents outraged over school's 'Satan Club'

Parents in North Carolina gathered outside a local school to host a prayer rally in response to an "After School Satan Club" that is attempting to establish a presence at schools in the area. The parents gathered near Joyner Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to protest the...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Education
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina parents hold prayer rally in protest of Satan club

North Carolina parents are rejecting Satan in schools. An "After School Satan Club" is currently under review by Guilford County Schools after a group of about 50 parents held a prayer rally on Friday outside of Joyner Elementary School in protest of a satanic club. Guilford County Schools told parents that it is not associated with the club, according to Fox 8 .
GREENSBORO, NC
richmondobserver

Got to Be NC Festival welcomes guests back May 20-22

RALEIGH — The Got to Be NC Festival marks its eagerly awaited return to the fairgrounds May 20-22 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antique tractors, a barbecue buffet fundraiser on May 21, North Carolina food products, rides, games, livestock, kids’ activities, music and entertainment will welcome guests back.
AGRICULTURE
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy