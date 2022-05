By Jim Calfa: Dmitry Bivol says he sees Canelo Alvarez as his “enemy” for their fight this Saturday night and he won’t be showing him the respect due to his popularity. Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) wants to defend his WBA light heavyweight title successfully against his “enemy” Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) on May 7th on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO