ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Struggles Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coleman allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel idle Monday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Isbel started the last two games against right-handed starters, but the lefty-hitter is out of the lineup against a southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting leadoff. Nicky Lopez has dropped from the top of the Royals' lineup to the bottom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher catching for Royals on Sunday

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Gallagher will catch for left-hander Daniel Lynch on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Severino and the Yankees. Hunter Dozier moves to the bench with Salvador Perez filling the designated hitter role.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Aaron Judge
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Stuck in slump

Perez went 0-for-4 in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Cardinals. Over his last seven games, Perez has struggled, going 2-for-29 with 12 strikeouts and just one walk in that span. The catcher showed some early power this season, but he's been unable to contribute much of anything lately. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .185/.233/.420 with five home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles in 21 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees#Mlb
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Battling back spasms

Hader was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to mid-back spasms, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The All-Star lefty didn't enter for the ninth inning with the Brewers leading 6-3, and manager Craig Counsell revealed the injury following the contest. Hader hasn't pitched since April 27 and had the spasms surface Saturday, but he threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be available Wednesday or Thursday. Devin Williams secured the save in his place and could receive another save opportunity Wednesday should Hader be held out again.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez is being replaced in center field by Mauricio Dubon versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 34 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .276 batting average with a .737 OPS, 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Another multi-hit game

Luplow went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over Miami. Luplow did most of his work in the fifth inning Monday. He knocked an RBI single, swiped second base and scored on David Peralta's base hit. He later brought in another run with a seventh-inning single. Luplow has gone 4-for-8 with four RBI and two home runs over his last two games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Getting start against right-hander

Olivares will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. The righty-hitting Olivares was expected to fill a short-side platoon role in right field after Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) season-ending injury resulted in Whit Merrifield moving back to the infield last week, but the Royals may instead be giving Olivares a trial in a near-everyday role. He'll remain in the lineup Tuesday over the lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel, despite the fact that the Cardinals are bringing a right-hander (Dakota Hudson) to the hill. Olivares, who also led off against Cardinals lefty Steven Matz in Monday's 1-0 loss, has gone 6-for-15 with a double, a stolen base and two runs over the Royals' last six games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy