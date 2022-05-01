Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Boyd, southeastern Greenup, Lawrence, Carter, southern Lawrence, Cabell and northern Wayne Counties through 830 AM EDT At 806 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms near Durbin, or 8 miles south of Cannonsburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Grayson, Louisa, Coal Grove, Olive Hill, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Grayson Lake State Park, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg and Ceredo. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 162 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
