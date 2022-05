A suspected gunman was shot and killed by a police officer on Saturday night, when a gunfight broke out during the family focused Mississippi Mudbug Festival. Officials said that two or three shooters opened fire at around 10pm in and around a vehicle at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.Five people were shot and wounded in the attack including one police officer and four innocent bystanders.Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies who were working the event responded to the scene and an unidentified man was shot and killed.Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a press conference late Saturday that...

