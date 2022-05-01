ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with officers in Plain City

By WSYX Staff
myfox28columbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A domestic violence report turned into gunshots Saturday evening in Plain City, Ohio. Plain City Police said the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. about a domestic assault in the 300 block...

