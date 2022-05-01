ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw’s 906 Lapeer offers haunted house, GellyBall and escape rooms for immersive experiences

By Heather Jordan
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — There’s a haunted house and entertainment venue on Saginaw’s East Side that offers seasonal haunts, plus indoor 3-D GellyBall and fully-immersive escape rooms. Factory of the Dead, located at 906 Lapeer Ave., started as a seasonal haunted house and grew into an entertainment...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Saginaw, MI
Lifestyle
Lapeer, MI
Lifestyle
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hartley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#The Haunted#Mi
99.1 WFMK

First Michigan Port Stop for Great Lakes Cruise Ship

I can't wait to lay my eyes on the Viking Octantis. This massive cruise ship is huge and will cruise the Great Lakes this spring, summer and fall. Today is a special day (May 3) because the Viking Octantis will make its first port of call in Detroit. How very exciting!
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
MLive

Masks no longer required on Saginaw buses

SAGINAW, MI — Public transit leaders here said beginning Wednesday, May 4, they will no longer require passengers to wear protective facemasks when riding the city’s buses. The move comes two weeks after Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) officials announced the requirement would remain in place even...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Animal Control offering reduced adoption rates for ‘Empty The Shelter’ event

SAGINAW, MI — In an effort to reduce overcrowding, Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center is reducing adoption rates to find homes for potential pets. Through Friday, May 13, the shelter located at 1312 Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw is offering adoption fees of $25 for adult dogs and $15 for cats and kittens. Normally, adoption fees are $125 for dogs and $50 for cats.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy