In 2023, the UCI's promotion/relegation system will go into effect for the first time, limiting the number of WorldTour teams to the 18 highest-ranking teams in the combined 2020-2022 World Rankings for teams. At least 22 teams are aiming for those 18 positions and, other than the top five teams, no team is safe. In this series, Cyclingnews examines the teams in the bottom half of the rankings and their prospects for 2023.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO