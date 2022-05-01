ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump often demanded 'reciprocity' from governors who asked the White House to help with crises in their state: book

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fiojk_0fPmI56T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttQD5_0fPmI56T00
Former President Donald Trump.

Evan Vucci/AP

  • Donald Trump frequently pushed for "reciprocity" when helping governors deal with crises.
  • Trump, for example, expected reciprocity when he agreed to dock a ship in California with passengers infected with COVID-19.
  • Reciprocity was "one of his favorite words," California Gov. Gavin Newsom told the book's authors.

Former President Donald Trump often asked for and expected "reciprocity" from state governors who asked the White House for assistance, according to a new book.

The revelations about Trump's interactions with various state governors were published in an upcoming book called "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," written by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

Trump, when approached by governors, demanded that they help him out in exchange for federal aid, according to an excerpt of the book obtained and reviewed by The Hill .

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Trump called him to talk about a cruise ship in the San Francisco Bay that had held passengers infected with the coronavirus. Trump permitted the ship to dock so the passengers could receive treatment. After the decision to dock the ship, he told Newsom he'd wait around for "the reciprocity," according to The Hill, citing the book.

"He used to say that even privately — that was one of his favorite words," Newsom told authors Martin and Burns. "It says everything and nothing at the same time."

Another anecdote published in the book detailed how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the White House for help in August 2020, following a tropical storm that caused thousands of people in the state to lose power.

"There's something you want to ask me about FEMA?" Trump told Lamont, according to the book. "Well, ask me nicely."

He's also made similar demands of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Insider's Alia Shoaib reported .

For instance, as states geared up to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Trump told governors that he would cut federal funding for most states that deployed the National Guard, The Hill reported. Governors who wanted full coverage of all costs had to "call me and ask me nicely," the book says, according to The Hill.

"President Trump's comments, his rhetoric and his almost flippant attitude in some contexts made it difficult for a governor like me to really push the seriousness of the medical emergency that we're in," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the authors.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 134

Keyah59
4d ago

trump never gives anything unless he receives more in return. If he had a heart, he would give from that. Your greatness is not what you have, it's what you give!

Reply(29)
72
Regal Journey
4d ago

Now this sounds like the Trump I know and hate. Oh you want tornado aid for your state ? Whatta ya gonna do for me? What's that, you've had people killed by severe flooding?Remember that lawsuit your state filed against my company.

Reply(3)
42
Ultimate one ⚓
4d ago

With Trump, it's always take, take, take, and take some more! Why do you think he's the Grift Master!

Reply(4)
63
Related
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg suggests White House have 'giant meeting' to stop staff 'microaggressions' against VP Harris

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Monday that the White House have "a giant meeting" to stop alleged staff "microaggressions" against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, who joined the show to discuss their joint book about the 2020 election and the first year of President Biden's administration titled, "This Will Not Pass," Harris felt "disrespected" by staffers in the West Wing because they failed to stand whenever she walked into the room.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'Can't you just shoot them?': Former defense secretary says Trump wanted violence against Floyd protesters

President Donald Trump wanted U.S. troops to shoot protesters during racial justice demonstrations in 2020, according to a new book from former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Esper quotes Trump saying. The then president allegedly made the remark as protesters descended on Washington, D.C., following the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by a Minneapolis police officer. The quote was first reported by Axios.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump diehards in the House are voting against aid to Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a rare moment of broad agreement between Democrats and Republicans on punishing Moscow with sanctions and aiding Ukraine with security assistance. More from MSNBC Daily. Must reads from Today's list. But within the GOP, a small but vocal minority has bucked this consensus, effectively...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Governors#Reciprocity#The White House#Ap#New York Times
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

483K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy