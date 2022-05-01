ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
County
Baraga County, MI
City
Houghton, MI
County
Houghton County, MI
City
Baraga, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats and kayaks on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on roads.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Angoon, Klawock, Craig, and Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility Aviation activities will be adversely affected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 528 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Crestview to 3 miles northwest of Wright to 15 miles south of Navarre Beach, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
#Sturgeon#Baraga Counties
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Aviation activities will be adversely affected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat Area, Haines, and Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dale, southeastern Coffee, northeastern Geneva and Houston Counties through 700 AM CDT At 619 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Enterprise, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Cottonwood, Enterprise, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, New Brockton, Columbia, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth and Clayhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and an emergency kit in your vehicle. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snowfall rates of near one inch per hour are possible at times, reducing visibility and may quickly turn roads from wet to slick or snow covered.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Highland, Licking, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Highland; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio, South Central Ohio, Southwest Ohio and West Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette OH, Franklin OH, Licking, Madison and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Highland. In Southwest Ohio, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren. In West Central Ohio, Clark and Greene. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Columbus, Cincinnati, Dublin, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Mason, Hilliard, Pickerington, Washington Court House, Worthington, Bexley, Wilmington, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery and London.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized reductions to visibility will result in rapidly changing conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Polecat Creek near Jenks affecting Tulsa County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Polecat Creek near Jenks. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs, primarily west of Jenks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TULSA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

