Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Highland; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio, South Central Ohio, Southwest Ohio and West Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette OH, Franklin OH, Licking, Madison and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Highland. In Southwest Ohio, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren. In West Central Ohio, Clark and Greene. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Columbus, Cincinnati, Dublin, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Mason, Hilliard, Pickerington, Washington Court House, Worthington, Bexley, Wilmington, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery and London.
