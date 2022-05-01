ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Customs officers seize $70K worth of cocaine hidden in insulated thermal cups

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNKx3_0fPmEDeW00

PHILADELPHIA — Customs officials said that they have “interrupted a cool trend” of smugglers attempting to bring cocaine into the country through thermal cups.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that four shipments from Jamaica were seized last month. The shipments contained cocaine that was secreted inside the insulated walls of the thermal cups.

Customs officials said each shipment contained four insulated cups that were packed with tea bags, bagged spices or vaporizing ointment, according to the news release. Each shipment had approximately 250 to 260 grams of cocaine, which had a total weight of 2 1/2 pounds.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $70,000, customs officials said.

Two of the shipments were seized in Philadelphia, on March 10 and March 16. One shipment was intercepted in Cincinnati on March 11, and the other shipment was confiscated in New York City on March 15.

“These cocaine seizures perfectly illustrate how Customs and Border Protection officers across the country routinely collaborate to intercept shipments of dangerous drugs and force traffickers to work hard to change concealment tactics and supply routes,” Joseph Martella, CBP’s area port director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. “Our communities expect us to stand a vigilant watch along our nation’s borders against the repeated smuggling attempts by drug trafficking organizations, and CBP vows to do just that.”

An investigation is ongoing, the CBP said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seized Cartel Drugs & Arrested 17 Dangerous Fugitives in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week. “The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.” On April 22, CBP officers working in El Paso intercepted narcotics in two…
EL PASO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Cbp
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q 96.1

Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash. Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy