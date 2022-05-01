ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Local organizations host 5th annual Spring Fling Car Show

By WTVM Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve seen some pretty cool cars in the Columbus area lately, it’s most likely because of this weekend’s annual Spring Fling Car Show. Car enthusiasts came from all over to check out some of the hottest cars in the Columbus area. Unique Motors Car Club teamed...

ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
Columbus Fire Department holds first annual awards gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Fire Department honored the 2021 retirees. The department celebrated the retiree and announced the Firefighter of the Year. This ceremony is the department’s first annual awards gala. Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull said he wants to continue this tradition every year. “You...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Police Department honors women, men keeping communities safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department honored the brave women and men who work to keep our community safe. The department gave out awards to over 30 officers and employees in its annual awards ceremony. Along with Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson, many other city officials filled the room.
COLUMBUS, GA
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The saying “sweet summertime” has a whole new meaning now that Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date. The gourmet cookie business is located right off of Bradley Park Drive - at 1635 Whittlesey Rd, Suite 450A. “Crumbl Cookies is a fantastic company started...
COLUMBUS, GA

Community Policy