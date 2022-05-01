ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nedrow, NY

House fire in Nedrow started by chicken coop heater, deputies say

By Rylee Kirk
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nedrow, N.Y. — A heater in a chicken coop caused a fire at a home in Nedrow Sunday morning, deputies said. A passerby called 911 at 5:29 a.m....

www.syracuse.com

