Love says Wink Martindale is one of the most approachable coaches he’s met and that Martindale has big plans for him. Michigan tackle Chris Hinton fills the second description perfectly. With just 55 tackles and two sacks over three years, he was never the star at Michigan. But he made the jobs of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo much easier in 2021 because he occupied the middle of the offensive line.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO