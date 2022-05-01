Victim in hospital after overnight Troy stabbing

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – One victim is in Albany Medical Center Sunday morning after a late-night stabbing Saturday in Troy. According to officials from the Troy Police Department, the incident took place just after 11:15 p.m. at a home located at 40 Brookview Avenue.

The stabbing, according to police, started as a fight between a resident and a visitor. Members of the Troy Police Department, New York State Police, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the home just before midnight and cleared the location. Evidence technicians remained on the scene until early Sunday morning to process the crime scene.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made in this case. Investigations are being handled by the detective bureau of the Troy Police Department. You can submit tips to the department online , or reach detectives by phone at (518) 270-4426.

