Review: Old Line Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond

Tío Pepe en Rama 2022 release, Spain NV (from £16.50, thewinesociety.com; ocado.com; leaandsandeman.co.uk; tanners-wines.co.uk) Most wines don’t follow a particularly strict release schedule. It’s generally a matter of when the wine feels ready to go, which varies greatly according to the producer, the region, and the style they’re looking to make. But there are a few brands and styles that are very much seasonal releases. The most famous of these is without question beaujolais nouveau, which “arrives” as the old ad slogan has it, on the third Thursday of November each year. Over the past decade or so, however, wine lovers have come to anticipate another seasonal release round about now: en rama sherry. These are dry fino and manzanilla styles that are bottled directly from the barrel, unfiltered and unclarified, in the spring. The idea is that the wines have an extra level of flavour, freshness and depth at this time of the year, an assertion that certainly feels true about the magnifiencent 2022 release from Tío Pepe, a concentrated essence of salty-sourdough-savouriness.

