Last week, a lot of pragmatic Democrats in Washington let out a groan at the news that Sen. Bernie Sanders' inner circle was laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 White House bid, which would be his third in as many presidential cycles and once again give voice to a progressive message that so far hasn't landed wins in battleground territory.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO