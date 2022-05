This has absolutely nothing to do with climate change, but the Rocky Mountains are taller than they were a year ago. For the second year in a row, Newell Elementary fourth-graders covered a little more than three miles on foot Tuesday, pretending they were pioneers from 1849. For the purposes of their journey, Tornado Hill at Grand Island’s Ryder Park, serves as the Rocky Mountains.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO