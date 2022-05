(NEXSTAR) – Despite recent rounds of forgiveness for thousands of borrowers, nearly 43 million Americans are responsible for roughly $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. The Biden administration has indicated that they intended to move forward with forgiving at least a portion of federal student loans. Late last month, President Joe Biden confirmed that while he “is not considering $50,000” in forgiveness per borrower, he is “considering dealing with some debt reduction.”

COLLEGES ・ 2 HOURS AGO