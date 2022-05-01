Five Lavaca middle school students facing charges in connection with racist bullying incident

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.

