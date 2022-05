We're two games through every series in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and so far the top seeds are taking care of business. The Heat and Suns are both up 2-0 in their conference semifinal bouts over the 76ers and Mavericks, respectively; the Celtics and Bucks have traded blowout victories, while the Grizzlies and Warriors have delivered a pair of instant classics.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO