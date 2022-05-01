ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee police investigate 3 separate overnight shootings

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that took place between the evening of Sat., April 30 and daybreak on Sun., May 1. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sat., April 30, at approximately 7:20p.m., near 68th and Lisbon a 37-year-old...

