What’s the Perfect Focal Length for Street Photography, 28mm or 35mm?

These represent my first and second attempts to work with this image. This pickup is usually sitting there with no load, but for the past few days, it has had this wooden thing in its bed. I'm not certain whose truck it is so I don't know who to ask. Anyway, my idea was to shoot the truck and surround the initial shot with additional frames shot within a few seconds (Harry's intolerance for being still is well known) taken in a roughly circular pattern around the truck. They were all shot with the same lens (70-300mm Nikkor @ 70mm) and at the same exposure. I let Photoshop align them and then realigned them more precisely, keying on the truck. I made the initial shot the top layer because that one was centered. I then reduced the opacity of every layer to 10% and flattened the image. Finally, I adjusted the exposure through Photoshop's curve tool, at which point I knew this wasn't coming out the way I'd hoped. So I gave up and went to WAWA and bought dinner.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO