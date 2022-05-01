Jets’ celebrated NFL Draft slapped with harsh reality by Robert Saleh

The Tennessee Titans made a surprising selection in the third round of the NFL Draft, selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with veteran Ryan Tannehill entrenched at starter. Tannehill, who has enjoyed the best success of his career in Tennessee, was reportedly blindsided by the pick, as the Titans didn’t call their starting quarterback before the draft to inform them of their intentions. While Tannehill seemed gracious in speaking to reporters about Willis, saying that he congratulated the former Liberty star, the Titans signal-caller did add that he “doesn’t think it’s his job” to mentor Willis. Former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner fired a shot at Tannehill over those comments.

