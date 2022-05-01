ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ celebrated NFL Draft slapped with harsh reality by Robert Saleh

By R.P. Salao
 4 days ago
The New York Jets came away like bandits during the 2022 NFL Draft. Armed with four of the top 36 pick, three coming in the first round and two in the top 10, it was more than likely that they would collect some high-level talent. But their haul came...

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
Cris Collinsworth Names NFL Draft's Best Wide Receiver

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were already seen as winners when they landed who many believe to be the best pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to veteran broadcaster (and former Pro Bowl receiver) Cris Collinsworth, they also landed the draft's best wideout as well. "Jameson...
Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
RUMOR: Browns’ firm Baker Mayfield stance won’t please QB

The Cleveland Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield, but they are not willing to compromise to part ways with him. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN in her recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Browns have no desire to pay any of Mayfield’s contract for the 2022 season. Although they have already picked it up and now owe him $18 million, Cleveland is firm on trading him without eating part of his salary.
Kurt Warner fires shot at Titans’ Ryan Tannehill for Malik Willis comments

The Tennessee Titans made a surprising selection in the third round of the NFL Draft, selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with veteran Ryan Tannehill entrenched at starter. Tannehill, who has enjoyed the best success of his career in Tennessee, was reportedly blindsided by the pick, as the Titans didn’t call their starting quarterback before the draft to inform them of their intentions. While Tannehill seemed gracious in speaking to reporters about Willis, saying that he congratulated the former Liberty star, the Titans signal-caller did add that he “doesn’t think it’s his job” to mentor Willis. Former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner fired a shot at Tannehill over those comments.
Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back. According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel. Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent. ESPN NFL...
Broncos Have Re-Signed Veteran Tight End

The Denver Broncos re-signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Denver announced the news Wednesday on Twitter. Saubert talked to Broncos reporter Sydney Jones about staying with the team, where he'll now play alongside new quarterback Russell Wilson. "This is where I wanted to be all...
Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson

Baker Mayfield is one of the major reasons why the Cleveland Browns have transformed themselves from being a long-time laughingstock in the NFL into one of the most electrifying teams in the league. Here, though, our focus is going to be on Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson. In case...
Jerry Jeudy breaks silence on Russell Wilson’s impact on Broncos

The Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson will start to pay off very soon. As the new quarterback in town, he will be tasked with elevating the players around him. One of the players that will benefit the most from Wilson’s presence is Jerry Jeudy. The 23-year-old wide receiver has tons of potential and could start to establish himself as one of the best in the NFL. Now that he is catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in recent memory, he is in line to have a breakout season.
