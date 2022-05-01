ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Madison home

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a suspect who they said refused to leave a home Sunday, after an hours-long standoff.

Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Baird Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect had allegedly threatened a woman and young children in the house.

Officers arriving on the scene attempted to respond to the incident, but the suspect allegedly refused to surrender. Due to the presence of young children inside the home with the suspect, more officers were called to the scene.

Police said that, after hours of negotiations, the suspect finally exited the home peacefully and without incident.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.

Madison, WI
