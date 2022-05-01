ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Alonzo Addae receives NFL rookie mini camp invite

By Ryan Decker
WOWK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia safety, and Gold and Blue Nation intern, Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Endurance Management. Addae will report to the post-draft mini camp soon to compete for a chance to return to the...

WOWK

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

LONDON (AP) — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.
NFL
WOWK

Dowdell, Holbrook play hero as WVU walks off vs. Charleston

Mazey's pinch hitter helps WVU as Mountaineers earn fourth walk-off Kevin Dowdell has seen limited time for West Virginia since joining the program in the offseason, taking just 14 at-bats before Wednesday’s game against the University of Charleston. His 15th, however, introduced him to the spotlight. The junior righty...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, making the move before a game against Milwaukee. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. “We’re precautionary as far as being able to put him on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK

Mazey on Manoah: “I knew he was that type of guy”

Manoah's domination of the big leagues is no surprise to his college skipper. When Randy Mazey got back from an evening of fishing on Tuesday, he did what few baseball coaches can: turn on a Major League Baseball game to watch his former ace pitch against the New York Yankees.
MLB
WOWK

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. There has already been a huge goal disallowed due to goaltender interference, a starting goalie was knocked out of a game after taking a shot to the head and one rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact.
NHL
WOWK

Texas at WVU baseball: Probable starters, game times and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are back at home for the weekend as they get set to host the Texas Longhorns. West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
