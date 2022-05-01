John Fetterman campaigns in Wilkes-Barre

On April 28, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that, along with at least 16 other states and three metropolitan areas, he was filing a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service (USPS). AG Shapiro alleges that USPS's plans to replace 90% of the new fleet with gas-powered vehicles do not comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). According to the Environmental Protection Agency's website, the NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions. Shapiro is challenging their environmental analysis, which he calls flawed, and is requesting the court vacate it.

