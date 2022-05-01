ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6th round pick James Houston gives Lions options at LB

By Max Gerber
The Detroit Lions selected linebacker James Houston at the end of the sixth round of the draft.

While it may seem like they tripled down on edge defenders during the draft, Houston provides quite a good problem for Detroit.

Before transferring to Jackson State to play under NFL legend Deion Sanders, Houston played linebacker at Florida. In three seasons with the Gators, he logged 100 tackles and 4.5 sacks while predominantly playing as an off-ball linebacker.

When he transferred to Jackson State, he was utilized more as a pass-rusher than a coverage linebacker. The change in role proved successful as he amassed 16.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss in one season.

Now with the Lions, he has the chance to provide depth for two different linebacker positions at the same time. At 6’1” and 225 pounds, he’s a bit too small to be a full-time edge defender, which may lead to him primarily being an inside linebacker. At the same time, he has proved he is capable of getting to opposing quarterbacks and making plays, meaning he may be able to do the jobs of two players at once.

With the Lions selecting him, it may spell the end of not one, but two linebackers on the roster. Expect Houston to compete with the likes of Jessie Lemonier and Rashod Berry on the edge while also looking to unseat Tavante Beckett, Josh Woods, and Anthony Pittman at inside linebacker.

