Leesburg, VA

21-Year-Old Charged With Killing Father in Leesburg

By Andrea Swalec
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found dead Saturday at a home in Leesburg, Virginia, and his 21-year-old son was charged with murder, authorities said Sunday. Dean Lake, of Leesburg, was found in the 400 block of South King Street, the Leesburg Police Department said Saturday. He was 57. Schuyler Lake, his...

www.nbcwashington.com

Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fentanyl-Laced 'Perc30' Kills 2 Virginia Teens, Authorities Say

Two Virginia teens died within days of each other after apparently ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl, authorities said. A 15-year-old died in Woodbridge on Sunday, April 24, and on April 26, a 14-year-old in Dale City, PWC police said. Police say the deaths are believed to be connected to the same drug, pending toxicology reports.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

