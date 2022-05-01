Police: Man found dead near Belt Parkway after brush fire

A man was found dead near the Belt Parkway after a brush fire was put out near the Flatbush Avenue exit on the roadway.

The brush fire was discovered by the NYPD Aviation Unit around 12:21 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once the fire was put out, a man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with burns to his body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.