ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

A food truck from St. Augustine was in a car accident. Owners say the damages were thousands of dollars

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple didn't give up after their...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Saint Augustine, FL
Accidents
Saint Augustine, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
ACCIDENTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food And Wine#Wine Festival#In A Car#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kristen Walters

8-foot alligator breaks into Florida couple's garage and chugs a case of diet cola

A Florida couple was in for a big surprise when they heard a commotion coming from inside their garage. Svetlana Foote (Canva Pro license) The Dobson family had recently moved to Florida from the Midwest. It never occurred to them that they should shut their garage door when they took their dog for a walk. However, last week was probably the last time they will make that mistake.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

27-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Struck By Brightline Train In Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at N Dixie Highway and NW 6 Street. Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and the individual drove around them. Witnesses say the man was sitting in his truck on the train tracks when he was hit. “It split the car in half,” says a witness named Montez Lynette. The man, who was identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan, was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy