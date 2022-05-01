A food truck from St. Augustine was in a car accident. Owners say the damages were thousands of dollars

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at N Dixie Highway and NW 6 Street. Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and the individual drove around them. Witnesses say the man was sitting in his truck on the train tracks when he was hit. “It split the car in half,” says a witness named Montez Lynette. The man, who was identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan, was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO