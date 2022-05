JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's public school teachers are one step closer to getting the raise Gov. Mike Parson proposed at the beginning of session. Despite attempts to set the minimum teacher salary at $34,000 per year, a conference budget committee made up of both senators and representatives ultimately opted to raise the baseline to $38,000. Currently, districts can pay new hires as low as $25,000.

