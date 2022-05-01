ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning expert – people call me a “hero” for sharing my super easy kitchen cleaning routine

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

IT SEEMS like no matter how many times you clean your kitchen, you have to do it again in a few hours.

Luckily, a cleaning expert has revealed her simple kitchen cleaning routine and has been hailed a hero for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbKUk_0fPm6DFx00
Caroline revealed how to clean your kitchen in a viral video seen by over 150k people Credit: neat.caroline/tiktok

Cleaning and organising pro Caroline Solomon shared how she manages to clean her kitchen quickly in just six easy steps.

In a TikTok video posted to her account, Neat Caroline, she said to first deal with your sink.

First, sprinkle baking soda over your sink and then add some washing up liquid to a damp sponge, scrub and rinse.

For sparkling clean countertops, spray it down with an all-purpose cleaner and then a mixture of washing up liquid and water and wipe down with a rag.

Next, use a mixture of vinegar and water, or rubbing alcohol and water if you hate the smell of vinegar on your stovetops and wipe with a dry microfibre cloth for a streak-free finish.

To clean the inside of your oven, sprinkle baking soda and the juice of one lemon onto the door.

Let the solution sit for ten minutes and then scrub clean with a non-scratch sponge.

To get rid of nasty odours from your fridge and any spilled food, use a vinegar and water solution with a damp rag.

Caroline suggests using half a cup of water and a half lemon for the easiest way to clean inside your microwave.

Simply put the solution in a microwave-safe jug and turn the microwave on for three minutes and then let it sit for two minutes.

The steam and lemon will melt off any food stains and smelly odours, all you have to do is wipe them off with a damp rag.

The video has now gone viral with over 150k views, with many people praising Caroline for making cleaning so simple.

One wrote: "You are a hero, thank you for making this so simple."

"I love that people are making TikToks like these for people who never learned how to clean their house!" Another user exclaimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ6pZ_0fPm6DFx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHAbz_0fPm6DFx00

A third said: "This is so helpful!"

"I’m so thankful I’m always so worried about still not knowing that kind of stuff." Added a fourth user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZnEa_0fPm6DFx00
Use a mixture of vinegar and water to clean fridges and microwaves and banish odour Credit: neat.caroline/tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTqQN_0fPm6DFx00
If you're fed up with using harsh chemicals to clean your oven switch it out for baking soda and lemon juice Credit: neat.caroline/tiktok

