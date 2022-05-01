ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Loud limpkin birds return to Cape Coral

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17atCb_0fPm4iUm00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, Grace Boncimino thought it was the sound of someone yelling.

But then, she realized it was just the limpkins’ mating call.

“It’s their mating season and they don’t leave until their eggs are hatched and their babies are grown,” said Limpkin.

Boncimino said the limpkins made their first visit to her home off SW 4th place last year.

“We thought it was just going to be here and be gone and it was like not again tonight,” said Boncimino.

Neighbors said they are louder this year.

The bird starts calling around dusk and continues until six in the morning.

“You go back to sleep and then, later on, they wake you up again it’s a continuous all night,” said Wayne Dutton.

According to FWC, limpkins are a protected bird species, so even if you wanted to get rid of them there isn’t much you can do but wait it out.

