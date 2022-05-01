Flood Warning issued for Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Samson to near Geneva to 14 miles northwest of Bonifay to 9 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Graceville, Bonifay, Geneva, Hartford, Slocomb, Bradford, Malvern, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Esto, Westville, Coffee Springs, Noma, Black, Kellys Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo and Gritney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
