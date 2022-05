Here is one of my biggest issues with a guy we are going to call Dylan: While I respected the sh*t out of him, I didn’t view myself as his equal. And when it comes to a healthy relationship, respect not only has to flow both ways between partners, it also has to apply to how each person feels about themselves. When we started dating in 2016, I thought, without a doubt, that Dylan was out of my league. This might not seem like that big of an issue, but if you go into a partnership feeling inferior, it is going to negatively impact every corner of the relationship. My reasons for feeling unworthy were mainly leftover insecurities from growing up. I still saw myself as an outsider, a weirdo who people might tolerate for a bit before growing sick of me.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO