Anniston, AL

2022 Downtown Market Opening Day in Anniston

 4 days ago

May 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

