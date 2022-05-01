ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

USAID administrator: Russia-Ukraine conflict has become something of a world war ‘in terms of effects’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWKyl_0fPm3zMW00
Tweet

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power on Sunday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has become something of a World War “in terms of effects,” with the conflict now in its ninth week.

Power, during an interview with anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” said the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are spreading beyond Kyiv and even Europe, with food prices spiking in a number of countries.

She said USAID has asked for a “substantial increase in humanitarian assistance” as a result, emphasizing the need for financial support from Congress. Stephanopoulos then likened her descriptions of the conflict’s effects to that of a world war.

“Listening to you lay out these consequences, it’s hard not to conclude that in some respects this is already become something of a world war,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Certainly in terms of effects, not confined to the horrors that the Ukrainian people are suffering,” Power added.

The administrator said the conflict, not sanctions, are driving food prices up, despite what Russia may try to argue.

“And Russia tries to take advantage of this and say, oh, it’s the sanctions that are causing these high food prices. Not at all. It is Russian’s invasion of Ukraine for no reason and its unwillingness now to come to the negotiating table and get out of Ukraine and get back to Russia,” she said.

“That is what is causing these cascading effects, so we want to meet those effects but continue to ensure that that pressure is put on the Russian Federation through economic sanctions and through the security assistance so that they finally negotiate a peace,” she added.

More than 5.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, with the majority of individuals relocating in Poland, according to the United Nation Refugee Agency.

Power on Sunday said Ukraine’s neighbors have handled the influx of refugees “remarkably well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Samantha Power
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Usaid#World War#Europe#Abc#Ukrainian#Russian
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy