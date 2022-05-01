2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects.

General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.

But it was on Day 3 when Poles turned three selections into eight picks through several trades, where he added some great value picks that could turn into steals down the line.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for the Bears’ draft class from various sports outlets, where most experts were left wondering why Chicago didn’t do more to help Justin Fields.

Chad Reuter (NFL.com): A-

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter was the lone expert that gave the Bears an “A” grade for their draft, citing the additions of immediate rookie starters Gordon and Brisker in the secondary.

While the Bears did not have a first-round pick because of their 2021 draft-day trade to select Justin Fields, they did address the primary needs in the secondary by grabbing two likely rookie starters in Gordon and Brisker. Jones gives the team depth at receiver and a punt return option, even if he might only end up signing one contract with the team because he will be a 25-year-old rookie. The offensive line was addressed on Day 3, with Thomas possessing the nasty streak and mobility to win the swing tackle spot as a rookie. Jones is a solid pass protector with nice length, and Carter is a potential sixth lineman. Ebner is an electric kick returner. Keeping the sturdy, experienced and athletic Kramer in Illinois will pay off when he starts early in his career. The departure of Pat O’Donnell led Chicago to pick Gill.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): B-

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. agreed that Gordon and Brisker should be immediate starters for the Bears. But he couldn’t get past the fact that Chicago failed to commit more to helping Justin Fields.

Kyler Gordon (39) should be a rookie starter at corner, while Jaquan Brisker(48) could be the starting strong safety. But why not add some help for Fields? The second-year quarterback is your guy for the long term, right? He doesn’t have enough weapons to be even above-average. He has Darnell Mooney and what at wide receiver? Maybe Poles & Co. are going to add a veteran in the street free-agent market, but I don’t get it as of now. And the wideout they did add later on Day 2 — Velus Jones Jr. (71) — is fast but a little limited. He is one of the oldest prospects in this class; he will turn 25 early in his rookie season. There’s a hole at right tackle too, and Chicago took two fifth-round fliers on Braxton Jones (168) and Zachary Thomas (186). Is Poles counting on them to compete to start? That’s a lot to ask. I do like lineman Ja’Tyre Carter (226) as a potential starter down the road after some development time.

Luke Easterling (Draft Wire): B-

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling also wondered why the Bears opted to pass on a true WR1 for Fields rather than focus primarily on the secondary in Round 2. But he was impressed with Chicago’s additions of Dominique Robinson and Braxton Jones in the fifth round.

Even without a first-round pick, the Bears got a pair of potential first-round talents for the secondary in CB Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. The downside? They passed on getting Justin Fields a true No. 1 WR like Georgia’s George Pickens instead. That led them to reach for Jones in the 3rd round, a 25-year-old rookie who is too similar to Darnell Mooney. Chicago nailed a pair of fifth-rounders in Robinson and OT Braxton Jones, both of whom have the talent and tools to quickly develop into quality starters.

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire): B+

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar praised the Bears’ focus on addressing the secondary with the additions of Gordon and Brisker. He also noted the potential in Velus Jones Jr. and Robinson.

Bears fans who were apoplectic over their team’s inability to get a receiver to help Justin Fields may have ignored the state of Chicago’s secondary, but the Gordon and Brisker picks were very smart in the second round. Gordon is an aggressive match cornerback, and Brisker, who has a play style similar to former Bear Adrian Amos, can do everything from patrolling the deep third to crashing down on run fits. The addition of Velus Jones to the receiver corps does give Fields an after-catch weapon with some downfield potential, and Dominique Robinson, a former quarterback and receiver, has ridiculous potential as an edge defender with some development. The Bears have a long road ahead of them as they try to correct the mistakes of the previous administration, but they smartly stuck to their board as opposed to reaching for lesser players as “flashier” positions.

Nate Davis (USA Today Sports): C-

Add USA Today Sports’ Nate Davis to the list of those wondering why the Bears didn’t do more to help Fields.

The jury should be out for a while on QB Justin Fields, whose arrival in 2021 also came at the expense of this year’s first-rounder. But you would’ve thought rookie GM Ryan Poles would have done more to find players in this draft – specifically weapons and blockers – to accelerate Fields’ development. Nope. Make no mistake, second-round DBs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are really good players … but you wonder if that defense will be on the field a lot in 2022 considering the way things have gone for Fields.

Pro Football Focus: B-

Pro Football Focus notes that the Bears secondary looks promising with Gordon and Brisker, as well as Jones, who has elite speed and playmaking ability. PFF notes Chicago got a good one in offensive lineman Braxton Jones.

Day 2: There were a couple of different ways the Bears could have gone with their first pick, but they again decided not to add an offensive lineman or wide receiver to support Justin Fields. Gordon does fill a need as a projected starter opposite Jaylon Johnson, though. His athletic testing was disappointing, but Gordon showcased impressive burst on tape at Washington. He earned a career-high 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2021. This is fantastic value for Brisker, and the Bears’ secondary looks promising after this pick along with Kyler Gordon at 39th overall. But again, this doesn’t help Justin Fields, making this a good but not very good or elite pick despite the value. Brisker earned three straight 80.0-plus PFF grades from 2019 to 2021. He recorded a couple of interceptions and four pass breakups en route to an 89.5 coverage grade this season. He is a smart player who has a high floor at the next level. Velus Jones Jr. is one of the oldest prospects in the draft, and he didn’t break out until his sixth season in college. Still, he possesses elite speed and showed real playmaking ability for the Vols in 2021. Jones generated 2.67 yards per route and a 131.0 passer rating on passes thrown his way. Day 3: Braxton Jones put up dominant tape at Southern Utah en route to a 93.9 overall grade. He combines an egregiously long wingspan with some legit explosiveness off the line.

Conor Orr (Sports Illustrated): C

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr doesn’t believe the Bears did enough help Fields, especially as they waited until Round 3 to finally get him some help in Jones. He’s most impressed with the addition of Brisker, who could be the best one in this Bears class.

I understand the Bears and their fan base are sensitive to the perception that they’re not doing enough for Justin Fields right now, but it’s hard to come out of the 2022 draft without an offensive playmaker or lineman until the third round. That said, Jones adds some juice to the return game and provides the Bears with an intermediate target who could bolster their YAC ability on short-range screens and quick-timing throws. Brisker may headline the class and is a true Matt Eberflus-type player; he is not going to miss tackles and will be the kind of player pressing the line against Green Bay, bringing AJ Dillon down late in games when everyone else prefers to hide away.

Ryan Gosling (Pro Football Network): D

Pro Football Network’s Ryan Gosling was not a fan of what Poles did in his first draft, specifically when it came to when the Bears finally started addressing the offensive line.

Without a first-round pick, the Bears struggled to get elite talent added to their roster. Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker were tabbed first-round picks at one point, but fell to 39th and 48th, respectively. Chicago didn’t address the offensive line need until the fifth round. Braxton Jones, Zachary Thomas, and Doug Kramer were all good at the collegiate level, but it feels like Justin Fields is going to get his cardio in this fall again.

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): B-

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wasn’t overly impressed with Poles’ first draft as Bears GM. While they added strong pieces on defense in Gordon, Brisker and Robinson, he also wondered why Chicago failed to help Fields earlier.