Grading the Bears' selection of P Trenton Gill

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears drafted punter Trenton Gill with their final draft selection in the seventh round, a draft choice that will (hopefully) fix their hole at the position.

After losing Pat O’Donnell this offseason to Green Bay, many questions surrounded their next move at punter. Chicago does have Ryan Winslow on the roster, where Gill will likely compete with Winslow for the job.

The benefit of general manager Ryan Poles drafting Gill will hopefully bring consistency to the punting game. O’Donnell was one of the most consistent punters in the NFL during his time in Chicago.

A worry with Gill would be as a holder. The success we saw between Cairo Santos and O’Donnell broke franchise records. Not only is Gill going to be important as a punter, but he will also have one of the most important jobs on special teams as a holder. The second worry is his inconsistent distance on punts.

Despite all of the unknowns with Gill, he will improve as his career starts and continues. This is a good draft pick by Poles and fills an important need for the Bears.

