Chicago, IL

Grading the Bears' selection of RB Trestan Ebner

By Ryan Fedrau
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears added more depth at running back and potential return specialist with the selection of Trestan Ebner with the 203rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Ebner found success in both the passing and running game throughout his five seasons at Baylor. At 5-foot-11, 215-pounds, Ebner rushed for 1,690 yards and 9 touchdowns in college. He added to that with 127 catches for 1,515 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alongside that, he returned kicks and punts in his final two seasons at Baylor.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Ebner ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. That continues the new-era of speedy Bears they’ve brought on over the last few drafts.

Drafting Ebner was the correct decision, as he fills that return man hole Chicago has. If needed, he could come in and be a depth running back at times.

With the amount of depth Chicago has at running back, Ebner will likely be fully focused on special teams, for the time being. If the Bears can finally lock down that returner spot, they’ll be golden on special teams.

