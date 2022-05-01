ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Grading the Bears' selection of OT Zach Thomas

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears continued an effort to build their offensive line with the selection of San Diego State offensive tackle Zach Thomas. Thomas can play both offensive tackle spots, alongside playing offensive guard.

The versatility Thomas brings is exciting, due to his ability to play three positions. He played 17 games at right tackle, 14 at left tackle, and two games at right guard.

Thomas fires off the ball and helps the running game with his skillset. Some weaknesses scouts saw was him over-extend as a pass blocker. That can be worked on over the next few seasons, though.

Many scouts expect Thomas to be a depth offensive lineman/special teams player, and he projects to serve as a guard at the NFL level.

His versatility will be his benefit throughout his Bears career. While he’ll likely make the transition to guard, it certainly doesn’t hurt having extensive experience at the tackle position.

