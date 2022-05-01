Grading the Bears' selection of S Elijah Hicks

As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle in the secondary, they took a chance on California safety Elijah Hicks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hicks is a player some will complain about, as fans were hoping to see more offensive weapons drafted. Others like the pick, as they’ve seen the secondary have a lack of depth and fall apart over the last three seasons.

Hicks is 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, and went to college at Califonia. In five seasons, Hicks had five interceptions, six forced fumbles, 14 pass deflections, and 211 total tackles.

There’s a lot to like when it comes to Hicks. He transitions well in coverage, which helps cause pass deflections and puts him in the right spots to create turnovers. Scouts see him as a well-disciplined safety but a player who isn’t afraid to get physical.

The fun part is to see how his game translates over to the NFL. As a player picked late in the draft, it’s questionable to see where he ends up. Chicago needs help in the secondary, but will Hicks be an answer?