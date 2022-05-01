ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Palmetto Commerce Parkway shut down due to fire

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

Update as of 1:25 p.m.: Palmetto Commerce Parkway is cleared and now open.

Update as of 10:43 a.m.: Westbound lanes on Palmetto Commerce toward Weber Blvd, has been reopened. One lane east toward Ashley Phosphate is now open.

—-

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Commerce Parkway is shut down as authorities work to control a fire.

According to North Charleston Police, a brush fire has prompted officials to shut Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

