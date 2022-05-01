Palmetto Commerce Parkway shut down due to fire
Update as of 1:25 p.m.: Palmetto Commerce Parkway is cleared and now open.
Update as of 10:43 a.m.: Westbound lanes on Palmetto Commerce toward Weber Blvd, has been reopened. One lane east toward Ashley Phosphate is now open.
—-
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Commerce Parkway is shut down as authorities work to control a fire.
According to North Charleston Police, a brush fire has prompted officials to shut Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
Limited details are available at this time.
