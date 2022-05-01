ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

1 safely evacuated; 1 dog deceased after duplex fire in Pompano Beach

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – One person was safely evacuated and a dog was deceased after a duplex fire in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to a duplex fire that ripped out near the 800 block of Southwest Seventh Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Crews extinguished the flames...

miamistandard.news

