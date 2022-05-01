ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen Calls for a Return to Form Ahead of Their Match Against Everton!

By Weston Fairbanks
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andreas Christensen has pushed his Chelsea side to regain their form ahead of their Everton match. The Blues head to Goodison Park on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Chelsea squandered numerous great chances in the game, and Christensen has urged his team to get back on track...

www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United's final home match of a miserable season ends in a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford... with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane all on target

There are some things you can’t polish, as the saying goes, and this desperate, dismal Manchester United season is one of them. Victory over Brentford in the final home game on Monday night couldn’t paper over the cracks that have appeared in the last nine months any more than it could silence the dissenting voices from the stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Daily Mail

Lampard's great escape is ON! Richarlison sends Everton wild by securing crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival after pouncing on huge Chelsea error at electric Goodison Park

The goal brought the three points, of course. Yet in the 59th minute at Goodison Park there was a moment that believers in fate will have seen as every bit as important. Mason Mount took a shot from just inside the penalty area. It had Jordan Pickford beaten – for the only time in what was a quite stunning performance by the England goalkeeper – but struck the inside of the left post. A stroke of luck, but there was more to come. The ball then spun at a right angle, scuttled across the goal line, and struck the right post too. Cesar Azpilicueta arrived to hit a thunderous follow-up shot which Pickford recovered to keep out quite brilliantly. It was surely one of the saves of the season. And Everton survived. Everton endured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: 'Pickford's saves have kept their dreams alive'

With an unbroken run in England's top flight stretching back to 1954, Everton aren't about to give up their status among the elite without a fight. Their critical 1-0 win over Chelsea was a full-blooded football spectacle, with fireworks and smoke bombs playing cameo roles. But aside from Richarlison's winner,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#49ers#Andreas Christensen Calls#Arsenal Christensen#The Soccer Superagent#Draft Nfl Draft Choice
BBC

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession. "There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League build-upThe team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.It adds to the sense that United’s season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at claims he said 'I'm not finished' to the camera during lap of honour after Manchester United's win against Brentford... with star man's Instagram comment sparking yet more speculation about his future at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he did not say 'I'm not finished' during his lap of honour after Manchester United's 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night - despite appearing to give a defiant message over his future. The 37-year-old was on target against the Bees, netting from the penalty spot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku's death stare while sat seething on the Chelsea bench at Everton is 'a face of a man who wants to go back to Inter', say fans, who lament 'sad' sight, slam Thomas Tuchel's 'dreadful man management'... and poke fun at him!

Romelu Lukaku's death stare while sat on the Chelsea bench went viral following the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday. When Chelsea had made their final substitution of the afternoon at Goodison Park, television cameras panned to the Belgian striker who was clearly irked about not getting onto the pitch despite his side trailing and needing a goal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Maurizio Sarri still wants dynamic Chelsea midfielder

Given Maurizio Sarri’s pretty open disdain when it came to Chelsea’s academy, it was always rather surprising that Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s breakout season came with the Italian coach in charge. Since then, Sarri has constantly been linked with transfer interest in RLC, and it looks like this summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard warns Everton consistency is key to survival after Chelsea win

Everton manager Frank Lampard says he cannot afford to consider the crucial victory over Chelsea as the pivotal moment in their battle against relegation until he sees more consistency from his side.The 1-0 win at a raucous Goodison Park prevented the Toffees being cut five points adrift in 18th place, albeit with a match in hand, but, with five games to go, the job of safeguarding a 67-year stay in the top flight is far from over.While Everton have taken 10 points from a possible 12 at home their form on the road, where three of their last five matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
599
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy